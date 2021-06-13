Sunday’s Weather: Warm dry conditions, with showers later and into Monday

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Sunday’s Weather
Weak high pressure brings mainly dry conditions today with warmer temperatures. A warm front approaches tonight, bringing showers. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms tomorrow into tomorrow night.
Weather Outlook June 13 – June 17
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach Weather Update
BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT SUNDAY
A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your life jacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides, and localized currents.
- Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny.
- UV Index: Very High.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- Temperature: In the Mid 70s.
- Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water Temperature: 60 degrees
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 08:27 AM. High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 02:26 PM.Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!