Sunday’s Weather: Warm dry conditions, with showers later and into Monday

Sunday’s Weather

Weak high pressure brings mainly dry conditions today with warmer temperatures. A warm front approaches tonight, bringing showers. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms tomorrow into tomorrow night.

Weather Outlook June 13 – June 17

Today: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds High 83 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tonight: Some showers after midnight Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers & thunderstorms High 69 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph Monday night: Thunderstorms & showers Low 60 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds with a few showers & thunderstorms High 79 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Thunderstorms early then partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny High 77 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Clear Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching No significant heat and/or humidity for the foreseeable future. Beach Weather Update BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT SUNDAY A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your life jacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides, and localized currents. Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny.

