Sunday’s weather: Warm and muggy, high of 85

Today: Some sun, very warm & muggy with hit-or-miss strong thunderstorms late. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tonight: An evening thunderstorm & muggy. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Not as warm but muggy with showers & thunderstorms. High 76 (feel like 79) Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Monday night: Cloudy & muggy with a few thunderstorms. Low 67 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & muggy with hit-or-miss strong thunderstorms. High 76 (feel like 80) Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Humid with some spotty thunderstorms. Low 66 Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Wednesday: More clouds than sun and humid with some showers & strong thunderstorms. High 78 (feel like 81) Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy and humid with some showers. Low 66 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Thursday: Cloudy & muggy with some strong thunderstorms late. High 80 (feel like 87) Winds SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Evening thunderstorm with some showers late. Low 64 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph