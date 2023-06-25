Sunday’s weather: Warm and muggy, high of 85

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Sunday’s Weather
What’s on Deck
Shower and thunderstorm chances all next week with locally heavy rain possible in any storms that develop. This will bring an increased potential for flash flooding in isolated locations, particularly in Northern New Hampshire.
5-Day Forecast June 25-June 29
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The muggy conditions with hit-or-miss thunderstorms will hold on for the first full week of summer.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Light winds.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: South winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 62 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.9 feet (MLLW) 11:24 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 05:29 PM.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole