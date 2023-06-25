Sunday’s weather: Warm and muggy, high of 85

Sunday’s Weather

Today some sunshine will allow for temperatures to warm into the mid-80s with cooler readings in the mid-70s along the coast. Some strong thunderstorms in spots will produce torrential rainfall and slow storm motion will also heighten the concern for isolated flooding as storms may sit over a given area for an extended period.

What’s on Deck

Shower and thunderstorm chances all next week with locally heavy rain possible in any storms that develop. This will bring an increased potential for flash flooding in isolated locations, particularly in Northern New Hampshire.

5-Day Forecast June 25-June 29

Today: Some sun, very warm & muggy with hit-or-miss strong thunderstorms late. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tonight: An evening thunderstorm & muggy. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Not as warm but muggy with showers & thunderstorms. High 76 (feel like 79) Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Monday night: Cloudy & muggy with a few thunderstorms. Low 67 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & muggy with hit-or-miss strong thunderstorms. High 76 (feel like 80) Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Humid with some spotty thunderstorms. Low 66 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Wednesday: More clouds than sun and humid with some showers & strong thunderstorms. High 78 (feel like 81) Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy and humid with some showers. Low 66 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Thursday: Cloudy & muggy with some strong thunderstorms late. High 80 (feel like 87) Winds SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Evening thunderstorm with some showers late. Low 64 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The muggy conditions with hit-or-miss thunderstorms will hold on for the first full week of summer.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Light winds.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: South winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 62 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.9 feet (MLLW) 11:24 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 05:29 PM.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 62 degrees.

