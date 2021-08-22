Sunday’s weather: Tropical storm Henri on the move

Saturday, August 21, 2021
Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Tropical Storm Henri will affect New Hampshire today starting at 10 a.m. into 7 a.m. Tuesday morning with rain, a period of gusty winds that could gust near 50 mph, and some minor coastal flooding and building surf.

Weather Alert

HENRI DETAILS
START 10 a.m. Sunday
END 7 a.m. Tuesday
FORECASTED IMPACTS
Peak sustained winds 34 mph
Peak Wind Gusts 53 mph
Total Rainfall 2-4 in NH
Coastal storm surge 1-2 Feet

5-Day Outlook Aug. 22 – Aug. 26

Today: Cloudy, windy and humid with rain (.50″) from Tropical Storm Henri High 75 Winds: ENE 10-20 with gusts 35 mph

Tonight: Some wind and rain (.50″) from Tropical Storm Henri Low 70 Winds: N 25-30 with gusts 50 mph

Monday: Some wind, rain & afternoon thunderstorms (.80″) from Tropical Storm Henri High 81 Winds: ESE 15-20 with gusts 40 mph

Monday night: Some rain (.25″) from Tropical rainstorm Henri Low 70 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds; warm & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 88 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear, warm & humid Low 69 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid High 90 (feel like 96) Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday Night: Clear, warm & humid Low 71 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun, very warm & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 89 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mainly clear, warm and humid Low 70 Winds: West 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A summery pattern with highs around 90 for the middle of next week with a few bouts of spot showers and thunderstorms possible.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather Outlook: Cloudy. Areas of fog. Afternoon rain.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Winds: NNE 20-25 mph with gusts to 38 mph.
Surf Height: 4 to 5 feet.
Water temperature: 68 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Moderate. Rip currents continue to build! According to data from NOAA, more people have died as a result of rip currents on a yearly basis over the last decade than from lightning strikes or due to impacts from extreme cold combined.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.7 feet (MLLW) 06:05 AM. High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 12:01 PM.

