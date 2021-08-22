Sunday’s weather: Tropical storm Henri on the move

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Sunday’s Weather
Weather Alert
5-Day Outlook Aug. 22 – Aug. 26
Today: Cloudy, windy and humid with rain (.50″) from Tropical Storm Henri High 75 Winds: ENE 10-20 with gusts 35 mph
Tonight: Some wind and rain (.50″) from Tropical Storm Henri Low 70 Winds: N 25-30 with gusts 50 mph
Monday: Some wind, rain & afternoon thunderstorms (.80″) from Tropical Storm Henri High 81 Winds: ESE 15-20 with gusts 40 mph
Monday night: Some rain (.25″) from Tropical rainstorm Henri Low 70 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds; warm & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 88 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear, warm & humid Low 69 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid High 90 (feel like 96) Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday Night: Clear, warm & humid Low 71 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun, very warm & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 89 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear, warm and humid Low 70 Winds: West 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A summery pattern with highs around 90 for the middle of next week with a few bouts of spot showers and thunderstorms possible.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!