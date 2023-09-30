Sunday’s weather: Sunny with the feel of spring in the air, high of 78

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather

Today the first day of October starts with a spring feel with temperatures in the upper 70s with a sunny sky.

Weather Alerts

The warmer and drier conditions should slow down the progression of fall leaf color a bit, which got off to an early start due to recent cloudy, cool, and damp conditions in September. Normal highs should be in the upper 60s. But will average 5-15 degrees above normal into the end of the week.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 1–Oct. 5

Today (October 1): Sunny with the feel of spring. High 78 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Lots of sun with a spring feel. High 77 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Clea. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Sunny & very warm with increasing humidity. Near record high. High 83 (feel like 85) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph Tuesday night: Mainly clear & mild. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm & humid. High 81 (feel like 86) Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Clear to partly cloudy, mild, and less humid. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and warm. High 77 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds and mild. Low around 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first week of October will feel more like spring or early summer. Enjoy the warm-up because the following week will be cooler than normal.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

