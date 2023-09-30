Sunday’s weather: Sunny with the feel of spring in the air, high of 78

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.