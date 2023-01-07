Sunday’s weather: Sunny with a high of 40, clear overnight

Weather Watch Video Forecast
Sunday’s Weather
Mostly sunny to end the weekend with highs around 40. Mostly dry through the middle of next week with temps averaging a bit above normal.
Daily Forecast for Jan. 8, 2022-Jan. 12, 2023
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Watching the potential for some snow to rain next Friday into Saturday.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 45 mph becoming west at around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 17 below.