Sunday’s weather: Sunny with a high of 40, clear overnight

Watching the potential for some snow to rain next Friday into Saturday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 45 mph becoming west at around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 17 below.