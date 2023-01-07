Sunday’s weather: Sunny with a high of 40, clear overnight

Sunday’s Weather

Mostly sunny to end the weekend with highs around 40. Mostly dry through the middle of next week with temps averaging a bit above normal.

Daily Forecast for Jan. 8, 2022-Jan. 12, 2023

Today: Mostly sunny. High Near 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 28 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun. High 36 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with morning flurries. High 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun & clouds. High 38 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Watching the potential for some snow to rain next Friday into Saturday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 45 mph becoming west at around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 23 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Partly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 17 below.

 

