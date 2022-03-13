Sunday’s weather: Sunny, windy with a high in the 30s

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 14…except 3 to 13 above at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 75 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 95 mph become west and decrease to around 80 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 46 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs 11 to 21. Northwest winds around 65 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.