Sunday’s weather: Sunny, windy with a high in the 30s

Saturday, March 12, 2022Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sunday’s Weather

Gusty winds continue this morning and will then slowly decrease through the daytime as the deepening storm from yesterday continues to move away from New Hampshire and high-pressure builds into New England. Mainly sunny skies are expected with high temperatures in the 30s.

5-Day Outlook March 13- March 17

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and cold. High 34 (feel like 24) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday: Partly sunny and warmer. High 51 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 55 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Few showers that could be mixed with snow late. Low 34 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 54 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saint Patrick’s Day: Lots of clouds. High 59 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Generally, above-normal temperatures return to the region for much of next week. Thursday for Saint Patrick’s Day is partly to mostly cloudy with a high near 60.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 14…except 3 to 13 above at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 75 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 95 mph become west and decrease to around 80 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 46 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs 11 to 21. Northwest winds around 65 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 32 below.
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

