Sunday’s weather: Sunny, windy and colder, high of 36

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 17…except 7 to 17 above at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 35 to 45 mph… except west 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. The chance of snow is 60 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 32 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.