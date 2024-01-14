Sunday’s weather: Sunny, windy and colder, high of 36

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Sunday’s Weather
Today is windy and much colder with scattered snow showers along with a few snow squalls possible. Highs in the middle 30s but feels like the 20s. Any snow squall could briefly reduce visibility and produce a dusting to an inch of snow.
Weather Alerts
We may have some light snow to deal with on Tuesday with 1-3″ and possibly again next Friday into Saturday, but that is not set in stone.
5-Day Outlook, Jan. 13-17
Today: Some sun, windy, and much colder with a late-day snow squall. High 36 (feel like 27) Winds: WSW 15-20 mph Tonight: Mainly clear & breezy. Low 21 (feel like 10) Winds: W 10-20 mph
MLK Day: Some sun & clouds. High 32 (feel like 23) Winds: W 10-15 mph
The coldest air of the season moving in with high temperatures below-freezing next Tuesday through the weekend!!!
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 17…except 7 to 17 above at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 35 to 45 mph… except west 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. The chance of snow is 60 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 32 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.
