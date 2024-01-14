Sunday’s weather: Sunny, windy and colder, high of 36

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Today is windy and much colder with scattered snow showers along with a few snow squalls possible. Highs in the middle 30s but feels like the 20s. Any snow squall could briefly reduce visibility and produce a dusting to an inch of snow.

Weather Alerts

We may have some light snow to deal with on Tuesday with 1-3″ and possibly again next Friday into Saturday, but that is not set in stone.ct flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

5-Day Outlook, Jan. 13-17

Today: Some sun, windy, and much colder with a late-day snow squall. High 36 (feel like 27) Winds: WSW 15-20 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & breezy. Low 21 (feel like 10) Winds: W 10-20 mph
MLK Day: Some sun & clouds. High 32 (feel like 23) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some light snow (1-3″). High 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few evening flurries. Low 17 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a cold breeze. High 28 (feel like 19) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 15 (feel like 6) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 29 (feel like 20) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The coldest air of the season moving in with high temperatures below-freezing next Tuesday through the weekend!!!

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 17…except 7 to 17 above at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 35 to 45 mph… except west 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. The chance of snow is 60 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 32 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

