Sunday’s weather: Sunny start turning to rain later in the day, high of 63

Sunday’s Weather

Today will start with partly sunny skies, however, clouds will fill in and lower through the day as low pressure moves north along the Eastern Seaboard. Rain is likely near the Mass. border by around sunset and will spread north and east tonight and tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 23-Oct. 27

Today: Clouding up and cooler. High 63 Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Mild with periods of showers late (.25″). Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Cloudy with periods of rain (.50″). High 60 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Few showers. Low Near 50 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. High 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday night: Cloudy and mild. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Cloudy and mild with few showers. High Near 70 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mild with a mix of clouds and sun. High 71 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 43 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will average above normal for most of next week with lots of clouds and showers. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday highs will be around 70 degrees.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!

 

