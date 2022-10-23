Sunday’s weather: Sunny start turning to rain later in the day, high of 63

Temperatures will average above normal for most of next week with lots of clouds and showers. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday highs will be around 70 degrees.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!