Sunday’s weather: Sunny, pleasant and warm, high of 87

5-Day Outlook, June 2-6

Today: Predominantly sunny, pleasant, and quite warm. High 87 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Expect some sunshine very warm and a slight increase in humidity. High 85 (feel like 91) Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Some clouds & mild. Low 57 Winds: E 5-10 mph Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 80 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 55 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Wednesday: The morning will have periods of clouds and sunshine, followed by increased cloudiness as the day progresses with more humidity. High 83 (feel like 89) Winds: SSW 5-10mph Wednesday night: Cloudy & mild with some showers late. Low 60 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Thursday: Cloudy & breezy with some showers. High 75 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph Thursday night: Cloudy & mid with some showers. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Winter’s Last Gasp Pittsburg reported a chilling low of 30° on the last day of May, marking the lowest temperature for the date. It was a tight race, however, as several locations throughout Coos County also experienced temperatures below freezing.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Anticipate intermittent showers on Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures in the 70s. The following weekend should bring some sunshine, with highs near 80 degrees.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will appear and disappear among the clouds, later becoming obscured. Expect highs in the mid-60s, except around 60 degrees at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather Mostly sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the mid-60s.

UV Index: Very high.

Water Temperature: 55 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.

Jump in a Lake

East winds around 5 mph. Waves around 2 feet. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 63 degrees.