Sunday’s weather: Sunny, pleasant and warm, high of 87

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.
Sunday’s Weather
Today will be mostly sunny and quite warm, with a high of 87 degrees but feeling like 91 degrees.
5-Day Outlook, June 2-6
Winter’s Last Gasp
Pittsburg reported a chilling low of 30° on the last day of May, marking the lowest temperature for the date. It was a tight race, however, as several locations throughout Coos County also experienced temperatures below freezing.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts
Take a Hike
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will appear and disappear among the clouds, later becoming obscured. Expect highs in the mid-60s, except around 60 degrees at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Hit the Beach
Weather Mostly sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the mid-60s.
UV Index: Very high.
Water Temperature: 55 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.
Jump in a Lake
East winds around 5 mph. Waves around 2 feet. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 63 degrees.