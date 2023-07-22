Sunday’s weather: Sunny & humid, high of 83 – possible heat wave next week

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, July 22, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather

Today will be pleasant with sunshine and comfortable conditions with highs in the middle 80s.

5-Day Forecast July 23 – 27

Today: Some sun & humid. High 83 (feel like 88) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly sunny and humid. High 87 (feel like 93) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear and humid. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly sunny and humid. High 89 (feel like 93) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun & humid with a stray shower. High 86 (feel like 90) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Few clouds & humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Hazy sun, very warm, and humid with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. High 89 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Hazy & humid with some fog late. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Summertime heat and humidity are on the way!

Heat and humidity should return for the middle and end of next week, with the potential for a 3-day heat wave, starting on Wednesday and peaking on Friday. Heat indexes may climb into the lower 100s.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hazy sun, hot, and muggy next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs in the 90s; making the second heat wave of the summer!

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 67.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 10:00 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 04:00 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 78 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts