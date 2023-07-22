Sunday’s weather: Sunny & humid, high of 83 – possible heat wave next week

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Today will be pleasant with sunshine and comfortable conditions with highs in the middle 80s.

5-Day Forecast July 23 – 27 Today: Some sun & humid. High 83 (feel like 88) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Mostly sunny and humid. High 87 (feel like 93) Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Mostly clear and humid. Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Mostly sunny and humid. High 89 (feel like 93) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Some sun & humid with a stray shower. High 86 (feel like 90) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Few clouds & humid. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Hazy sun, very warm, and humid with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. High 89 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Hazy & humid with some fog late. Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable

Summertime heat and humidity are on the way!

Heat and humidity should return for the middle and end of next week, with the potential for a 3-day heat wave, starting on Wednesday and peaking on Friday. Heat indexes may climb into the lower 100s.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hazy sun, hot, and muggy next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs in the 90s; making the second heat wave of the summer!

