Sunday’s weather: Sunny & humid, high of 83 – possible heat wave next week

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Sunday’s Weather
Today will be pleasant with sunshine and comfortable conditions with highs in the middle 80s.
5-Day Forecast July 23 – 27
Summertime heat and humidity are on the way!
Heat and humidity should return for the middle and end of next week, with the potential for a 3-day heat wave, starting on Wednesday and peaking on Friday. Heat indexes may climb into the lower 100s.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hazy sun, hot, and muggy next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs in the 90s; making the second heat wave of the summer!
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Sunny.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 67.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 10:00 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 04:00 PM.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole