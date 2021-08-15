Sunday’s weather: Sunny, cooler with good sleeping weather tonight

Sunday’s Weather

High pressure builds in today lasting into midweek for fair weather along with comfortable humidity levels and temperatures in the 80s.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 15 – Aug. 19

Today: Mostly sunny and comfortable High 81 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy; good sleeping weather Low 57 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds High 81 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mostly clear Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix sun& clouds, warmer and a little more humid High: 85 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy & humid Low: 67 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy; warm & humid with a few showers High 83 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy & humid Low 69 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun, warm & humid with a thunderstorm possible High 86 Winds: W 5-10
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Humidity increases Wednesday and Thursday along with increasing chances for afternoon showers and possibly thunderstorms.

Weather Outlook: Sunny
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot
Water temperature: 69 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 11:18. High 9.3 feet (MLLW) 05:19.

