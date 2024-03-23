Sunday’s weather: Sunny, cool and breezy, high of 42 + snow totals

Saturday, March 23, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather

The storm that brought snow to rain yesterday will push east of New Hampshire allowing for some sunshine along with a cold breeze making it feel like the middle 30s.

weather graphic 2 22

5-Day Outlook, March 24-28

Today: Cold & breezy with some sun & cold. High 42 (feel like 35) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Low 25 (feel like 21) Winds: N 5-15 mph
Monday: Cold & breezy with some sun & clouds. High 42 (feel like 34) Winds: NE 10-20mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Clouding up with rain by evening. High 42 (feel like 34) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Breezy with periods of rain & drizzle. Low 36 (feel like 29) Winds: NNE 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy & milder with some showers. High 55 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Some rain & mild. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Periods of showers and mild. High 58 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Periods of rain. Low 44 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday Snow Totals

Snow amounts from Saturday as of 2 PM.

Carroll County:

  • Conway 12″
  • Albany 11″
  • Tamworth 10″
  • Freedom 9″
  • Madison 8.5″
  • Wolfeboro 7″

Cheshire County:

  • Marlow 7.8″
  • Coos County:
  • Whitefield 4.6″

Grafton County:

  • Lebanon 14″
  • Bristol 13.5″
  • Ellsworth 13″
  • Hanover 12.5″
  • Lisbon 12″
  • Sugar Hill 11″

Hillsborough County:

  • Windsor 6.5″
  • Hillsborough 5.5″
  • New Boston 3.5″
  • Manchester Airport 2.3″
  • Milford 1.5″

Merrimack County:

  • Bradford 10.5″
  • Warner 10″
  • Salisbury 8″
  • Canterbury 6″
  • Franklin 6″
  • Concord Airport 5.4″
  • Bow 4″

Rockingham County:

  • Portsmouth Airport 2.7″
  • Exeter 2.5″

Strafford County:

  • Northwood 5″
  • Rochester 4″
  • Barrington 3.8″
  • Rollinsford 2″
  • Sullivan County:
  • Claremont 14.5″
  • Grantham 12″
  • Charlestown 10″

Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook

The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high of 55. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

Screenshot 2024 03 12 at 9.31.14 PM

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Easter week will start out dry but will turn out damp and mild. The outlook for Easter Sunday is some sun & clouds with a high in the low 50s.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

A backcountry Avalanche Warning is in effect.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 105 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 26 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

download 1 e1708912274396

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

