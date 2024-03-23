Sunday’s weather: Sunny, cool and breezy, high of 42 + snow totals

A backcountry Avalanche Warning is in effect.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 105 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 26 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

