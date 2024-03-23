Sunday’s weather: Sunny, cool and breezy, high of 42 + snow totals

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Sunday’s Weather
The storm that brought snow to rain yesterday will push east of New Hampshire allowing for some sunshine along with a cold breeze making it feel like the middle 30s.
5-Day Outlook, March 24-28
Saturday Snow Totals
Snow amounts from Saturday as of 2 PM.
Carroll County:
- Conway 12″
- Albany 11″
- Tamworth 10″
- Freedom 9″
- Madison 8.5″
- Wolfeboro 7″
Cheshire County:
- Marlow 7.8″
- Coos County:
- Whitefield 4.6″
Grafton County:
- Lebanon 14″
- Bristol 13.5″
- Ellsworth 13″
- Hanover 12.5″
- Lisbon 12″
- Sugar Hill 11″
Hillsborough County:
- Windsor 6.5″
- Hillsborough 5.5″
- New Boston 3.5″
- Manchester Airport 2.3″
- Milford 1.5″
Merrimack County:
- Bradford 10.5″
- Warner 10″
- Salisbury 8″
- Canterbury 6″
- Franklin 6″
- Concord Airport 5.4″
- Bow 4″
Rockingham County:
- Portsmouth Airport 2.7″
- Exeter 2.5″
Strafford County:
- Northwood 5″
- Rochester 4″
- Barrington 3.8″
- Rollinsford 2″
- Sullivan County:
- Claremont 14.5″
- Grantham 12″
- Charlestown 10″
Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook
The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high of 55. We'll keep you up to date on the forecast here.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
A backcountry Avalanche Warning is in effect.
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 105 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 26 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.
