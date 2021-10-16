Sunday’s weather: Sunny but cooler and breezy

Sunday’s Weather
The strong cold front that moved through last night will usher in some sun and cooler air on a gusty wind today.
Weather Trivia
We tied the record high of 77 yesterday that was also set in 1947 & 1968.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 17 – Oct. 21
Today: Some sun & clouds; breezy & cooler High 65 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & chilly Low 46 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds with a chilly breeze High 57 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Monday night: Clear & chilly (chilliest night of the season so far) Low 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool with a chilly wind High 57 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Tuesday night: Mostly Clear & chilly Low 45 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 63 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & chilly Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mix sun & clouds; nice & warmer High 67 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & mild Low 51 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A taste of fall continues to march across the country in the form of a strong cold front. The front will bring much cooler air Sunday into early next week, but still pretty close to normal for this time of year.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph…except northwest 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 16.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
