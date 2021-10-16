Sunday’s weather: Sunny but cooler and breezy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sunday’s Weather

The strong cold front that moved through last night will usher in some sun and cooler air on a gusty wind today.

Weather Trivia

We tied the record high of 77 yesterday that was also set in 1947 & 1968.

5-Day Outlook Oct. 17 – Oct. 21