Sunday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and warmer, high of 77

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.