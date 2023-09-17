Sunday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and warmer, high of 77

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather

Today will feature much nicer weather and warmer with highs in the upper 70s before low pressure brings a good chance of rain on Monday.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 17–21

Today: Sunny, breezy, and warmer. High 77 Winds: W 5-15+ mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy & cooler with periods of rain (.50″). High 66 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with rain (.25″) to showers. Low 57 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Breezy & warmer with some sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Tuesday night: Clear & cool. Low 53 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 73 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sunny & pleasant. High 74 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Starting next Tuesday, the week will feature comfortable sunshine with temperatures in the 70s that will last into the last full weekend of September.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 55 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the middle 70s.

Winds: West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 9 feet, subsiding to around 4 feet in the afternoon.

Water Temperature: 68 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: High. A high risk of rip currents means dangerous and potentially life-threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. People visiting the beaches should stay out of the high surf.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 07:37 AM. High 8.6 feet (MLLW) 01:31 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Waves 3 to 5 feet. Sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 71 degrees.

