Sunday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and chilly, high of 61

Sunday’s Weather

A reinforcing cold front will drop towards New Hampshire today. For much of the day that will just mean mostly sunny with a gradually increasing westerly breeze.

Today: Mainly sunny, breezy, and chilly. High 61 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Columbus Day: Periods of sun & clouds. High 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 66 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 69 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Breezy & mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High Around 70 Winds: S 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy, mild & breezy with periods of showers. Low 51 Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

A broad area of high pressure over the East Coast brings mostly fair weather with a warming trend through the middle of next week

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. Scattered rain showers or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s… except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 45 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 3 below in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above in the morning.

