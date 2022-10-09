Sunday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and chilly, high of 61

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. Scattered rain showers or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s… except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds around 30 mph increasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 45 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 3 below in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above in the morning.

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!