Sunday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and a high of 41

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.