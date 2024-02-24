Sunday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and a high of 41

Saturday, February 24, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Sunday’s Weather

Today is not as windy as yesterday with sunshine and not as cold with a high of 41.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 25-29

Today: Sunny, breezy, and not as cold. High 41 (feel like 35) Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy few snow showers late. Low 27 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun and breezy with a spring feel. High 52 (feel like 47) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mild with some clouds & sun. High 57 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy & mild with a few showers. Low 45 SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy, windy, & mild with showery periods. High Near 60 (feel like 50 ) Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, and colder. Low 32 (feel like 24) Winds: WSW 10-15+ mph
Thursday: Windy & much colder with some sun & clouds with some flurries. High 36 (feel like 24) Winds: WNW 15-25+ Thursday night: Clear & cold. Low 19 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Friday the first day of March some sun & clouds with a high of 42 degrees.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

