Sunday’s weather: Sunny and windy, high of 49

Saturday, February 10, 2024
Saturday, February 10, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Today some sun, windy, and not as mild as yesterday with a high in the upper 40s but feeling like 40.

Weather Alert

Heavy snowstorm expected with snow starting at 2 a.m. Tuesday and ending at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Snow totals 7-12″. Tuesday morning commute will be a slow one with snow-covered roads.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 11-15

Today: Some sun, windy, & not as mild. High 49 (feel like 40) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 30 (feel like 25) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Monday: Mild with some sun & clouds. High 48 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clouding up with some snow late. Low 29 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy, windy, and colder with snow (7-12″); potential for an impactful storm that will slow travel; check back to Ink Link for updates. High 34 (feel like 25) Winds: N 10-20+ mph

Tuesday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy, & cold. High 31 (feel like 20) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Clear & breezy. Low 19 (feel like 10) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Sunny & cold. High 33 (feel like 24) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Mainly clear. Low 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures next weekend will stay below freezing.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

