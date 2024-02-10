Sunday’s weather: Sunny and windy, high of 49

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Sunday’s Weather
Today some sun, windy, and not as mild as yesterday with a high in the upper 40s but feeling like 40.
Weather Alert
Heavy snowstorm expected with snow starting at 2 a.m. Tuesday and ending at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Snow totals 7-12″. Tuesday morning commute will be a slow one with snow-covered roads.
Today: Some sun, windy, & not as mild. High 49 (feel like 40) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 30 (feel like 25) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Monday: Mild with some sun & clouds. High 48 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clouding up with some snow late. Low 29 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy, windy, and colder with snow (7-12″); potential for an impactful storm that will slow travel; check back to Ink Link for updates. High 34 (feel like 25) Winds: N 10-20+ mph
Tuesday night: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Sunny, breezy, & cold. High 31 (feel like 20) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Clear & breezy. Low 19 (feel like 10) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Sunny & cold. High 33 (feel like 24) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear. Low 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.
Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.