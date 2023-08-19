Sunday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 86

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph becoming west around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.