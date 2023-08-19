Sunday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 86

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Sunday features mostly sunny and warm temperatures with highs in the mid-80s with low humidity. Warm and more humid Monday with some spotty thunderstorms during the afternoon.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 20–24

Today: Mostly sunny & warmer but comfortable. High 86 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and more humid. Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday: Humid & very warm with some sun & clouds a spot thunderstorm during the afternoon. High 86 (feel like 89) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & turning less humid. Low 60 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 77 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & comfortably cool. Low 54 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Sunny & nice. High 78 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Clear and comfortably cool. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 78 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Next weekend into the last week of August temperatures will be below normal.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Tuesday through the following weekend look for temperatures in the 70s along with comfortable air.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph becoming west around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: Around 80.
Winds: West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 67 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 08:46 AM. High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 02:42 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 72 degrees.

