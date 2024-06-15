Sunday’s weather: Sunny and pleasant, high of 79

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.

Sunday’s Weather

Father’s Day forecast: Expect comfortable sunshine with a few clouds and a high of 79 degrees.

5-Day Forecast June 16-20

Father’s Day: Comfortable sunshine & few clouds. High 79 Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with rising humidity levels. High 85 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy with a record high. High 97 (feel like 103) breaking the record of 94 set in 2018. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Hazy, muggy, and warm. Low 72 Breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature previously set in 2006. Winds: SSW 5-1o mph

Wednesday: Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy. High 100 (feel like 104) breaking the record of 96 set in 1941. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Hazy, muggy, and warm. Low 74 Matching the record for the highest minimum temperature set in 2012. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday (First day of Summer): Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy. High 102 (feel like 105) breaking the record of 98 set in 1953. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

The Heat is On

Next week’s escalating heat and humidity will create conditions reminiscent of July, with temperatures approaching record highs. The season’s first heat wave is expected to begin on Tuesday, becoming an official heat wave by Thursday, coinciding with the start of astronomical summer. https://manchesterinklink.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/610temp.new_-scaled.gif

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Thursday, temperatures are expected to soar, potentially reaching a scorching 102 degrees, nearing Manchester’s all-time high of 105 degrees set on Wednesday, August 3, 1988. The heat index is predicted to reach dangerously high levels.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be partly sunny, followed by periods of the summits appearing and disappearing among the clouds. Expect highs in the lower 60s, except for mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. North winds will be around 15 mph, turning westward in the afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The morning will be partly sunny, later turning to mostly cloudy skies. Expect highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds will be around 10 mph in the morning, then becoming light and variable. Wind gusts may reach up to 25 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Mostly sunny.

UV Index: Very high.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 60s.

Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon

Water Temperature: 60 degrees.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.3 feet (MLLW) 07:42 AM. Low 1.5 feet (MLLW) 02:01 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 67 degrees.