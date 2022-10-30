Sunday’s weather: Sunny and pleasant, high of 66

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Sunday’s Weather
High pressure will remain over New Hampshire through the rest of the weekend. Highs today will moderate into the mid-60s. Tomorrow for Halloween some sun and clouds with mild conditions. Halloween evening is mild with temperatures in the 50s.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 30-Nov. 3
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures for the first week of November will average well above normal, along with dry weather. Next weekend when we put our clocks back 1 hour it could be near 70!
I’m a big fan of the Phillies and so are the weather gods.
Monday night, the weather forecast for the third game of the World Series in Philadelphia: Cloudy and mild with a couple of showers; rain gear may be needed for the baseball game. The game-time temperature of 58 with a wind out of the SSE at 5-10 mph
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!