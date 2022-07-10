Sunday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high of 83

Sunday’s Weather

High pressure will bring fair weather to end the weekend into early next week. Temperatures start to increase early next week with increasing humidity through midweek.

July Temperature and Precipitation Outlook

The temperature outlook for July 17-23, shows likely warmer than normal temperatures. The precipitation outlook for July 17-23, shows close to normal precipitation.

 

5-Day Outlook July 10-July 14

Today: Sunny and nice. High 83 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Clear and comfortably cool. Low 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 88 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 68 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds more humidity with a pop-up thunderstorm. High 93 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Early spot thunderstorm then becoming partly cloudy & humid. Low 69 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High 90 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 66 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Humid with a mix of sun & clouds. High 84 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and less humid. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

We need rain, but no significant rain is in sight.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the low 70s.

Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 08:32 AM. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 02:48 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 5 mph shift to the southwest in the afternoon. Waves around 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 71 degrees.

