Sunday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high of 83

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Sunny

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the low 70s.

Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 08:32 AM. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 02:48 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee