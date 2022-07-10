Sunday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high of 83

Sunday’s Weather
High pressure will bring fair weather to end the weekend into early next week. Temperatures start to increase early next week with increasing humidity through midweek.
July Temperature and Precipitation Outlook
The temperature outlook for July 17-23, shows likely warmer than normal temperatures. The precipitation outlook for July 17-23, shows close to normal precipitation.
5-Day Outlook July 10-July 14
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Sunny
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High temperature: In the low 70s.
Winds: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 08:32 AM. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 02:48 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee