Sunday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 55

Sunday’s Weather
The lengthy stretch of drier weather may raise concerns for brush fire weather for parts of next week, and opportunities for rain appear nil for the foreseeable future.
5-Day Outlook, April 9-April 13
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week springing into summer warmth!! Starting in the 60s and warming up into the 70s and maybe hitting 80 on Thursday & Friday!
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today – Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 21 below in the morning.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today – Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.