Sunday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 55

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sunday’s Weather

For Easter essentially a repeat of yesterday, but with some warmer temperatures with highs in the mid-50s. A warming trend then develops early next week, with the potential for unseasonably warm weather for the middle and end of next week, where it is possible, we see highs pushing 80 degrees.

The lengthy stretch of drier weather may raise concerns for brush fire weather for parts of next week, and opportunities for rain appear nil for the foreseeable future.

5-Day Outlook, April 9-April 13

Easter: Mostly sunny and milder. High 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 33 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. High 64 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 70 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 52 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy, and very warm. High 73 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Clear and mild. Low 52 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Sunny and very warm. High 81 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear and mild. Low 56 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week springing into summer warmth!! Starting in the 60s and warming up into the 70s and maybe hitting 80 on Thursday & Friday!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today – Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 21 below in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today – Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

