Sunday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 55

Sunday’s Weather

For Easter essentially a repeat of yesterday, but with some warmer temperatures with highs in the mid-50s. A warming trend then develops early next week, with the potential for unseasonably warm weather for the middle and end of next week, where it is possible, we see highs pushing 80 degrees.

The lengthy stretch of drier weather may raise concerns for brush fire weather for parts of next week, and opportunities for rain appear nil for the foreseeable future. 5-Day Outlook, April 9-April 13 Easter: Mostly sunny and milder. High 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 33 Winds: W 5-10 mph Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. High 64 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 70 Winds: W 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 52 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy, and very warm. High 73 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Clear and mild. Low 52 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Thursday: Sunny and very warm. High 81 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Clear and mild. Low 56 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week springing into summer warmth!! Starting in the 60s and warming up into the 70s and maybe hitting 80 on Thursday & Friday!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today – Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the upper 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 21 below in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today – Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.