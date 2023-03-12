Sunday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 45

A nor’easter is forecast to intensify early in the coming work week, impacting us late Monday through Wednesday morning as it meanders near the New England coastline. This slow-moving nor’easter will bring a variety of impacts to the region including heavy wet snow (10-15″+), gusty winds with power outages, and potentially a mix of rain and wet snow along our coast with coastal flooding although confidence in the details is low, especially on Tuesday. 5-Day Outlook, March 12-16

Today: Mostly sunny and milder with sunset at 6:48 PM. High 45 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Clouding up. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Mostly cloudy with wet snow and or rain by evening. High 40 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Increasing wind with rain to periods of wet snow (1-3″). Low 33 (feel like 21) Winds: ENE 15-25+ mph with gusts to 35 mph

Tuesday: Heavy wet snow (8-12″) & very windy. High 35 (feel like 25) Winds: NE 20-30+ mph with gusts to 40 mph

Tuesday night: Snow (1-3″) & wind. Low 32 (feel like 13) Winds: N 15-25 with gusts to 38 mph

Wednesday: Breezy with morning snow showers. High Near 40 (feel like 28) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Partial clearing and breezy. Low 28 (feel like 18) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Thursday: Mainly sunny & nice. High 48 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching