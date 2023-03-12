Sunday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 45

Weather Watch Video
Sunday’s Weather
Today high pressure will likely produce one of the warmer (and nicest) days of late, with temperatures quickly warming into the 40s after sunrise at 7:03 AM with sunset tonight at 6:48 PM.
A nor’easter is forecast to intensify early in the coming work week, impacting us late Monday through Wednesday morning as it meanders near the New England coastline. This slow-moving nor’easter will bring a variety of impacts to the region including heavy wet snow (10-15″+), gusty winds with power outages, and potentially a mix of rain and wet snow along our coast with coastal flooding although confidence in the details is low, especially on Tuesday.
5-Day Outlook, March 12-16
Today: Mostly sunny and milder with sunset at 6:48 PM. High 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Clouding up. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly cloudy with wet snow and or rain by evening. High 40 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Increasing wind with rain to periods of wet snow (1-3″). Low 33 (feel like 21) Winds: ENE 15-25+ mph with gusts to 35 mph
Tuesday: Heavy wet snow (8-12″) & very windy. High 35 (feel like 25) Winds: NE 20-30+ mph with gusts to 40 mph
Tuesday night: Snow (1-3″) & wind. Low 32 (feel like 13) Winds: N 15-25 with gusts to 38 mph
Wednesday: Breezy with morning snow showers. High Near 40 (feel like 28) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Partial clearing and breezy. Low 28 (feel like 18) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mainly sunny & nice. High 48 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Nor’easter next Monday night into Wednesday morning! Heavy wet snow with double-digit potential and wind with coastal flooding!
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Lots of sun with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Lots of sun with highs in the mid-30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. red in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.