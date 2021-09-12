Sunday’s weather: Sunny and humid with temps around 82

Sunday’s Weather
The nice weather continues for the second half of the weekend as high pressure slides across New Hampshire. Expect plenty of sun with increasing humidity, highs today in the lower 80s.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 12 – Sept. 16
Today: Mix sun & clouds, windy with increasing humidity High 82 Winds: SW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Mainly cloudy, mild & humid with showers & thunderstorms Low 64 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds with less humid conditions High 77 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 75 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy with an early thunderstorm Low 60 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun; very warm & humid High 85 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Some clouds, warm & humid Low 65 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mix sun & clouds, warm & humid High 80 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds, mild & humid Low 64 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
No big storms over the next 8 days.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
Weather: Mostly sunny
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: Around 80. \
Winds: Southwest winds around 15 mph.
Surf Height: 5 to 7 feet.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk*: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 10:03 AM. High 9.6 feet (MLLW) 04:01 PM.
* Low Risk – A low risk of rip currents implies that wind and wave conditions are not expected to support the development of enhanced rip currents. However, rip currents are always possible, especially near jetties and other structures. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
