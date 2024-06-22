Sunday’s weather: Sunny and humid, then stormy weather, high of 90

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. Showers are likely, with thunderstorms probable in the afternoon. Some of these storms could be severe, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain. Expect highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds will range from 25 to 35 mph. Above 5,000 feet, west winds will be around 45 mph, increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 80 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds with likely showers. Afternoon thunderstorms are expected, some of which may be severe, featuring damaging winds and heavy rain. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Expect southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 45 mph. The probability of rain is 70 percent.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Some sun. Patchy fog. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 07:16 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 01:14 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Southeast winds will range from 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Expect waves of approximately 1 foot, increasing to 2 to 4 feet later in the day. The morning may bring patchy fog, followed by likely showers. Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, with a possibility of severe storms featuring damaging winds and heavy rain. Temperatures will peak in the mid-70s, with a 70 percent chance of rain. The moderate lightning threat indicates potential thunderstorms. The water temperature will be around 72 degrees.