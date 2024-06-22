Sunday’s weather: Sunny and humid, then stormy weather, high of 90

Saturday, June 22, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, June 22, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast.

Sunday’s Weather

Expect some sunshine with increasing humidity and warmth; afternoon heavy thunderstorms are likely. These storms may cause flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts, and the possibility of an isolated tornado. The high will be around 90 degrees.

weather graphic 2 22

5-Day Forecast June 23-27

Today: Some sunshine, humid and warmer; heavy thunderstorms in the afternoon; thunderstorms can bring flooding downpours, hail, and damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado. High 90 (feel like 96) Winds: S 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Expect cloudy, warm, and humid conditions; an intense thunderstorm is likely in the evening, with a brief shower occurring later on; thunderstorms can bring flooding downpours, hail, and damaging wind gusts. Low 69 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Monday: Expect scattered thunderstorms in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies and decreasing humidity and not as warm. High 78 Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Monday night: Mainly clear, breezy, and less humid. Low 62 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, and comfortable. High 90 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 66 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Hazy, hot, and humid. High 90 (feel like 93) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy and humid with some showers. Low 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun and turning less humid. High 84 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & comfortable. Low 59 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Storm Warning

A low-pressure system and an accompanying cold front are set to reach New Hampshire today, creating conditions for severe thunderstorms. These storms may bring damaging winds, large hail, and the possibility of an isolated tornado. The highest risk for severe weather is forecasted between 4-9 PM. Additionally, any developing storms could lead to very heavy rainfall, raising the risk of localized flooding.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week, the last week of June, is expected to be dry with high temperatures in the 80s and a few days possibly reaching the lower 90s.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake ForecastsScreenshot 2024 06 14 at 8.01.04 PM

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. Showers are likely, with thunderstorms probable in the afternoon. Some of these storms could be severe, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain. Expect highs in the mid-60s. Southwest winds will range from 25 to 35 mph. Above 5,000 feet, west winds will be around 45 mph, increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 80 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds with likely showers. Afternoon thunderstorms are expected, some of which may be severe, featuring damaging winds and heavy rain. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Expect southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 45 mph. The probability of rain is 70 percent.

Hit the Beach

  • Weather: Some sun. Patchy fog. Showers are likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
  • UV Index: High.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
  • High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
  • Winds: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
  • Water Temperature: 61 degrees.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low.
  • Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.3 feet (MLLW) 07:16 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 01:14 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Southeast winds will range from 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Expect waves of approximately 1 foot, increasing to 2 to 4 feet later in the day. The morning may bring patchy fog, followed by likely showers. Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, with a possibility of severe storms featuring damaging winds and heavy rain. Temperatures will peak in the mid-70s, with a 70 percent chance of rain. The moderate lightning threat indicates potential thunderstorms. The water temperature will be around 72 degrees.

Subscribe Now and Never Miss Another Thing!

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts