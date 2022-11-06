Sunday’s weather: Sunny and even warmer, with a high of 76

Sunday, November 6, 2022

Sunday’s Weather

The high on Friday was 76 breaking the record of 75 in 2015. Yesterday the high was 79 breaking the record of 75 in 2015. Today with some clouds & sun the high of 76 will break the record of 75 set in 2015. If we break a record today this will make three days in a row of record-breaking highs.

5-Day Outlook Nov. 6-Nov. 10

Today: Some clouds & sun; very warm and breezy with record warmth. High 76 (Record 75 2015) Winds: SSW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warm. Low 62 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and still warm. High 74 Winds: W 10-15+ mph

Monday night: Clear & cooler. Low 38 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Election Day: Mostly sunny, breezy, & cool. High 51(feel like 45) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Clear & cold. Low 29 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mainly sunny & cool. High 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Clear & cold. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. High 64 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Look for a sharp cool down for Election Day.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, southwest winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

