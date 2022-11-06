Sunday’s weather: Sunny and even warmer, with a high of 76

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Look for a sharp cool down for Election Day.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, southwest winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.