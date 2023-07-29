Sunday’s weather: Sunny and cooler, high of 75

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, July 29, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather

Drier and cooler air today for the last day of July will be one of the nicer, more comfortable days we`ve experienced in a while with highs in the upper 70s.

5-Day Outlook, July 30 – Aug. 3

Today: Mostly sunny, cooler, & comfortable. High 75 (feel like 75) Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear and comfortably cool. Low 56 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday (Last day of July): Some sun & comfortable with a passing shower. High Near 80 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear and comfortably cool. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday (August 1st): Mostly sunny & nice. High 75 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear and comfortably chilly. Low 54 Winds: Light and Variable.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 78 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Clear and comfortably chilly. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 83 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid. Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week temperatures will be mainly in the 70s and comfortable as we welcome August on Tuesday, feeling more like September. The humidity will increase on Friday.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 60…except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny & comfortable.
UV Index: Very high.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.
Water Temperature: 66.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.7 feet (MLLW) 09:40 AM. Low 0.8 feet (MLLW) 03:49 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 77 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts