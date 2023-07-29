Sunday’s weather: Sunny and cooler, high of 75

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 60…except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.