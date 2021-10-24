Sunday’s weather: Sunny and cool, high around 58

Sunday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Oct. 24 – Oct. 28
Today: Sunny & cool High 58 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clouding up and chilly, rain after midnight Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy & cool with periods of rain High 51 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Periods of rain Low 47 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Periods of rain, heavy at times (1″ of rain) High 55 Winds: NE 10-15+ mph
Tuesday night: Periods of rain Low 50 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers High 57 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Periods of showers Low 46 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun & clouds High 57 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy with showers late Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
An active weather pattern will develop next week with rain expected Monday and Tuesday. Another system may bring more rain late in the week.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s…except around 30 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph…except northwest 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Gusts up to 70 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.
