Sunday’s weather: Sunny and cool, high around 58

Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday’s Weather

Today will be even nicer than yesterday, with more sun and less wind with highs near 60. Tonight will cloud up with rain moving in after midnight.

5-Day Outlook Oct. 24 – Oct. 28

Today: Sunny & cool High 58 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clouding up and chilly, rain after midnight Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Cloudy & cool with periods of rain High 51 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Periods of rain Low 47 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Periods of rain, heavy at times (1″ of rain) High 55 Winds: NE 10-15+ mph

Tuesday night: Periods of rain Low 50 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers High 57 Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Periods of showers Low 46 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Some sun & clouds High 57 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy with showers late Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

An active weather pattern will develop next week with rain expected Monday and Tuesday. Another system may bring more rain late in the week.

Forecast for the White Mountains

  • Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s…except around 30 at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph…except northwest 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Gusts up to 70 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.
  • Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

