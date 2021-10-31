Sunday’s weather: Sunny and chilly, should be all clear for Trick-or-Treating

Sunday’s Weather
As a large upper-level low-pressure system pulls away today we’ll see increasing sunshine. A dry evening for trick-or-treating with temperatures in the upper-50s.
Flashback to Snowtober
10 years ago a record-breaking snowstorm spread across New England, bringing heavy snowfall, widespread power outages, and a once-in-a-lifetime White Halloween for many trick or treaters. The only White Halloween on record.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 31 – Nov. 4
Halloween: Increasing sunshine & warmer with a spot shower High 64 Winds: SW 10-15+ mph T
Tonight: Partly cloudy, a dry evening for trick-or-treating Low 47 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday (November 1): Mostly sunny & nice High 60 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds High 56 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny High 53 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a frost and freeze Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Cold with a mix of sun & clouds High 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & cold Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Highs for the first weekend of November in the 40s with sub-freezing lows.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph…except southwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
