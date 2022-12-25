Sunday’s weather: Sunny and bright, high of 27 (feels like 13)

Sunday’s Weather

For Christmas Day all is bright and not as cold as yesterday with highs in the upper 20s but feeling like the middle teens. Tomorrow for returning gifts will be mostly sunny with a high around 32.

HIGHEST WIND GUSTS FROM FRIDAY

Belknap County:                                                           

  • Gilford 58 MPH
  • Laconia 47 MPH
  • Meredith 47 MPH

Carroll County:

  • Wolfeboro 55 MPH

Cheshire County:

  • Monadnock 52 MPH
  • Jaffrey 44 MPH
  • Keene 43 MPH
  • Richmond 43 MPH
  • West Chesterfield 41 MPH

Coos County:

  • Mount Washington 151 MPH
  • Whitefield 63 MPH
  • Jefferson 53 MPH
  • Berline 52 MPH

Grafton County:

  • Easton 93 MPH
  • Piermont 58 MPH
  • Warren 48 MPH
  • Campton 45 MPH
  • Bridgewater 40 MPH

Hillsborough County:

  • Manchester Airport 71 MPH
  • Goffstown 59 MPH
  • Temple 46 MPH
  • New Boston 46 MPH
  • Nashua Airport 45 MPH
  • Hudson 45 MPH
  • Londonderry 43 MPH

Merrimack County:

  • Concord Airport 51 MPH
  • Bow 49 MPH
  • Northfield 45 MPH

Rockingham County:

  • Rye 82 MPH
  • Windham 57 MPH
  • Derry 57 MPH
  • Portsmouth 51 MPH
  • Newington 49 MPH
  • Auburn 45 MPH
  • Newmarket 45 MPH
  • Hampstead 43 MPH
  • Exeter 42 MPH
  • Stratham 42 MPH
  • Raymond 41 MPH
  • Hampton 41 MPH
  • Epping 40 MPH

Strafford County:

  • Rochester 53 MPH
  • Somersworth 53 MPH

Daily Forecast for Dec. 25-Dec. 29, 2022

Christmas: Mostly sunny, breezy, and not as cold. High 27 (feel like 13) Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Christmas night: Mostly clear & cold. Low 18 (feel like 7) Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 32 (feel like 26) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 21 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 33 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low around 20 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds. High 37 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Lots of clouds & milder. High 43 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our last week of December looks to be dry and milder by next Thursday into New Year’s Eve Day. The outlook for New Year’s Eve is mild with some clouds around midnight temperatures around 40 with a south wind at 5-10 mph.

Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Christmas Day –. Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs 5 to 15 above. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 40 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Christmas Day – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 14. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

 

 

 

