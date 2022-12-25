Sunday’s weather: Sunny and bright, high of 27 (feels like 13)

Christmas : Mostly sunny, breezy, and not as cold. High 27 (feel like 13) Winds: WSW 10-20 mph

Our last week of December looks to be dry and milder by next Thursday into New Year’s Eve Day. The outlook for New Year’s Eve is mild with some clouds around midnight temperatures around 40 with a south wind at 5-10 mph.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Christmas Day –. Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs 5 to 15 above. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 40 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Christmas Day – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 14. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.