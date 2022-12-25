Sunday’s weather: Sunny and bright, high of 27 (feels like 13)

Sunday’s Weather
For Christmas Day all is bright and not as cold as yesterday with highs in the upper 20s but feeling like the middle teens. Tomorrow for returning gifts will be mostly sunny with a high around 32.
HIGHEST WIND GUSTS FROM FRIDAY
Belknap County:
- Gilford 58 MPH
- Laconia 47 MPH
- Meredith 47 MPH
Carroll County:
- Wolfeboro 55 MPH
Cheshire County:
- Monadnock 52 MPH
- Jaffrey 44 MPH
- Keene 43 MPH
- Richmond 43 MPH
- West Chesterfield 41 MPH
Coos County:
- Mount Washington 151 MPH
- Whitefield 63 MPH
- Jefferson 53 MPH
- Berline 52 MPH
Grafton County:
- Easton 93 MPH
- Piermont 58 MPH
- Warren 48 MPH
- Campton 45 MPH
- Bridgewater 40 MPH
Hillsborough County:
- Manchester Airport 71 MPH
- Goffstown 59 MPH
- Temple 46 MPH
- New Boston 46 MPH
- Nashua Airport 45 MPH
- Hudson 45 MPH
- Londonderry 43 MPH
Merrimack County:
- Concord Airport 51 MPH
- Bow 49 MPH
- Northfield 45 MPH
Rockingham County:
- Rye 82 MPH
- Windham 57 MPH
- Derry 57 MPH
- Portsmouth 51 MPH
- Newington 49 MPH
- Auburn 45 MPH
- Newmarket 45 MPH
- Hampstead 43 MPH
- Exeter 42 MPH
- Stratham 42 MPH
- Raymond 41 MPH
- Hampton 41 MPH
- Epping 40 MPH
Strafford County:
- Rochester 53 MPH
- Somersworth 53 MPH
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our last week of December looks to be dry and milder by next Thursday into New Year’s Eve Day. The outlook for New Year’s Eve is mild with some clouds around midnight temperatures around 40 with a south wind at 5-10 mph.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Christmas Day –. Summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs 5 to 15 above. West winds 25 to 35 mph… except west 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 40 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Christmas Day – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 14. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.