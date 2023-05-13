Sunday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 67

Weather Watch Video

Sunday’s Weather

Mother’s Day will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday with mostly sunny and breezy conditions.


Weather Alerts

Mainly dry weather for the week ahead, through a cold front late Tuesday afternoon may bring spotty showers or a thundershower. Another mild week ahead, with Wednesday being the coolest day of the week.

5-Day Forecast May 14-18

Mother’s Day: Mostly sunny, breezy, & not as warm. High 67 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 43 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday: Warmer & breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 76 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & breezy. Low 56 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy with a few spot showers or a thundershower. High 75 Winds: W 15-25 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 47 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. High Near 60 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 39 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High Around 70 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear. Low 46 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Most of next week looks mainly dry with temperatures mainly in the 70s.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except northwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 11 in the morning.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather outlook: Sunny.

U.V. Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None

High Temperature: In the lower 60s.

Wind: Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 1 foot.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and not be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 07:19 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 01:58 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet building to 2 to 4 feet in the afternoon. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 52 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

