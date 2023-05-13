Sunday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 67

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except northwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 2 above. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 11 in the morning.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather outlook: Sunny.

U.V. Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None

High Temperature: In the lower 60s.

Wind: Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 1 foot.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and not be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 07:19 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 01:58 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet building to 2 to 4 feet in the afternoon. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 52 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.