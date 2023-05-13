Sunday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 67

Weather Watch Video
Sunday’s Weather
Weather Alerts
Mainly dry weather for the week ahead, through a cold front late Tuesday afternoon may bring spotty showers or a thundershower. Another mild week ahead, with Wednesday being the coolest day of the week.
5-Day Forecast May 14-18
White Mountains Weather
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather outlook: Sunny.
U.V. Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the lower 60s.
Wind: Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 1 foot.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and not be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.7 feet (MLLW) 07:19 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 01:58 PM.
Lake Winnipesaukee
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet building to 2 to 4 feet in the afternoon. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 52 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.