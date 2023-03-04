Sunday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 43 – plus Saturday snow totals

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Sunday’s Weather

Quieter and near-normal temperatures return today for storm cleanup. Gusty northwest winds are likely tomorrow with temperatures in the mid-40s but feeling like 35 with a weak system possible by Tuesday with snow showers.

SNOWFALL REPORTS Belknap County: Meredith 10.5″

Barnstead 10.3″ Carroll County: Bartlett 14.8″

Brookfield 10.5″ Cheshire County: Marlow 9.5″

Peterborough 9″

Keene 8″

Westmoreland 8″ Coos County: Lancaster 6″

Whitefield 5″ Grafton County: Lincoln 10.5″ Hillsborough County: Bedford 5″

New Ipswich 8.5″

Manchester Airport 8″ (43.5″ for the season. Average to date 64.1″)

Mason 8″

Hudson 6.3″

Merrimack 6″

Hollis 6″

Nashua 5.3″ Merrimack County: New London 14″

Concord Airport 7.4″ Rockingham County: North Hampton 8.5″

Portsmouth Airport 6.4″ Strafford County: Durham 8″

Barrington 7.8″

Northwood 6.5″ 5-Day Outlook, March 5-9 Today: Some sun & clouds with a breeze. High 43 (feel like 35) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Tonight: Mainly clear & breezy. Low 29 (feel like 19) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Monday: Mostly sunny and windy. High 44 (feel like 35) Winds: NW 20-25+ mph Monday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 26 (feels like 20) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Tuesday: Cloudy and colder with snow showers (1-2″). High 37 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Wednesday: Breezy with clouds and sun. High 45 (feel like 38) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Some clouds. Low 31 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Thursday: Some sun & clouds. High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week no big storms in the forecast! Good sap-flowing weather next week with cold nights and mild days! The next potential large system would be sometime next weekend.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 30 mph increasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 45 mph increase to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 11 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph increasing to around 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as zero.