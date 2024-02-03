Sunday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 39

Saturday, February 3, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Sunday’s Weather

Enjoy the tranquil weather today with highs in the upper 30s but the breeze will make it feel like 31.

Weather Alert

Sunshine returns this weekend into next week. Dry, bright, and seasonable today into early next week. A moderating trend is then likely late next week into the start of next weekend with highs in the low 50s. Maybe Punxsutawney Phil is right about spring right around the corner.

5-Day Outlook, Feb. 4-8

Today: Mostly Sunny, breezy, & nice. High 39 (feel like 31) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear. Low 20 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Sunny & breezy. High 38 (feel like 29) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 21 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 39 (feel like 35) Winds: N 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Mainly clear. Low 21 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 43 Winds: Winds: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mild with lots of sunshine. High 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first full week of February will be dry with temperatures above normal. Next Friday and Saturday highs could reach 50 degrees.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 18. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

 

Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.

