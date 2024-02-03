Sunday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 39

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Sunday’s Weather
Enjoy the tranquil weather today with highs in the upper 30s but the breeze will make it feel like 31.
Weather Alert
Sunshine returns this weekend into next week. Dry, bright, and seasonable today into early next week. A moderating trend is then likely late next week into the start of next weekend with highs in the low 50s. Maybe Punxsutawney Phil is right about spring right around the corner.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 4-8
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 18. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
Check for current conditions at Ski NH resorts here.