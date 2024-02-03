Sunday’s weather: Sunny and breezy, high of 39

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 18. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to