Sunday’s weather: Sun, clouds, gusty winds, high of 59

For the first day of Spring, a drying trend with some sun and clouds along with above-normal temperatures and gusty west wind.
First Day of Spring
When does spring 2022 start? Twelve hours of daylight returns today with the spring equinox. The vernal (aka spring) equinox will occur today, at 11:33 a.m. Today, there will be roughly 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness almost everywhere on Earth.
5-Day Outlook March 20- March 24
First Day of Spring: Breezy with some sun & clouds. High 59 Winds: W 10-15+ mph
Sunday night: Cloudy & breezy with a few showers late. Low 40 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and not as mild. High 53 Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 49 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Early showers with rain late. Low 36 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy with cold rain. High 42 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Low 35 Winds: N 5-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Not feeling like spring for the first full week of spring.
Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Ski Report via Ski NH
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning with visibility one-quarter mile or less at times. Highs around 40. West winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Visibility one-quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values around 20.
