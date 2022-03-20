Sunday’s weather: Sun, clouds, gusty winds, high of 59

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning with visibility one-quarter mile or less at times. Highs around 40. West winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 55 mph decreasing to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Visibility one-quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values around 20.