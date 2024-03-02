Sunday’s weather: Sun breaks through the clouds in the afternoon for a high of 59

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.