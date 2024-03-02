Sunday’s weather: Sun breaks through the clouds in the afternoon for a high of 59

Sunday’s Weather

Today morning clouds will give way to some sun this afternoon with highs near 60.

5-Day Outlook, March 3-7

Today: Morning clouds with some afternoon sun and milder. High 59 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Morning fog & drizzle followed by some afternoon sun. High 57 Winds: ENE 5-10mph
Monday night: Cloudy & mild with late showers. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain. High 50 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with early rain & mild. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy & miler with some afternoon showers. High 60 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: A cold rain. Low 38 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cooler with some rain (.50″) and windy. High 44 (feel like 36) Winds: NNE 10-20 mph
Thursday night: A wintery mix & windy. Low 31 (feel like 13) Winds: NNE 10-20+ mph

A Warm Dry February

It was 6th warmest and 4th driest February on record. The average February temperature was 33.3 degrees, 5.1 degrees above the normal monthly average of 28.2 degrees. Precipitation totals 0.58″ which is 2.15″ below the normal of 2.73″. Snowfall totals 1.7″ which is 13.7″ below the normal.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Daylight saving time starts March 10 so Saturday night before you go to bed “spring ahead” by adjusting your clocks ahead one hour.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the mid-40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

