Sunday’s weather: Some sun but mostly clouds, high of 83

Today: Some sun and slightly more humid. High 83 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: More clouds than sun and humid. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Mostly cloudy & humid. Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph Tuesday: Humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 77 Winds: S 5-10 mph Tuesday night: Humid with a thunderstorm early. Low 60 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Some sun and less humidity. High 79 Winds: W 10-15mph Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Thursday: Sunny and cool. High 69 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching After Tuesday a start of a long dry spell through next weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Long period swell from distant Hurricane Earl will increase the chances for high surf and dangerous rip currents today. There will be at least a moderate rip current risk. In addition, incoming long-period swells combined with high astronomical tides may lead to pockets of minor coastal flooding around times of the high tide.

Saturday night Weather: Lots of clouds.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the middle 70s. Wind: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 5 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Moderate. Moderate Risk – A moderate risk of rip currents implies that individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.9 feet (MLLW) 06:45 AM. High 9.5 feet (MLLW) 12:41 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee