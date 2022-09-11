Sunday’s weather: Some sun but mostly clouds, high of 83

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Sunday’s Weather
Today more in the way of clouds and humidity move in with highs in the lower 80s.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 11-Sept. 15
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Long period swell from distant Hurricane Earl will increase the chances for high surf and dangerous rip currents today. There will be at least a moderate rip current risk. In addition, incoming long-period swells combined with high astronomical tides may lead to pockets of minor coastal flooding around times of the high tide.
Saturday night Weather: Lots of clouds.
U.V. Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the middle 70s. Wind: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 5 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Moderate. Moderate Risk – A moderate risk of rip currents implies that individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
Water temperature: 65 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.9 feet (MLLW) 06:45 AM. High 9.5 feet (MLLW) 12:41 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee