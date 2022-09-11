Sunday’s weather: Some sun but mostly clouds, high of 83

Saturday, September 10, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Today more in the way of clouds and humidity move in with highs in the lower 80s.

A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM SUNDAY.
WHAT…Large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet at ocean beaches.
IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Do not venture out on jetties, piers, or ledges to view the surf.
Stay away at a safe distance.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 11-Sept. 15

Today: Some sun and slightly more humid. High 83 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: More clouds than sun and humid. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Mostly cloudy & humid. Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 77 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Humid with a thunderstorm early. Low 60 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun and less humidity. High 79 Winds: W 10-15mph
Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Sunny and cool. High 69 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 47 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

After Tuesday a start of a long dry spell through next weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Long period swell from distant Hurricane Earl will increase the chances for high surf and dangerous rip currents today. There will be at least a moderate rip current risk. In addition, incoming long-period swells combined with high astronomical tides may lead to pockets of minor coastal flooding around times of the high tide.

Saturday night Weather: Lots of clouds.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the middle 70s. Wind: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 5 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Moderate. Moderate Risk – A moderate risk of rip currents implies that individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low -0.9 feet (MLLW) 06:45 AM. High 9.5 feet (MLLW) 12:41 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 72 degrees.

 

