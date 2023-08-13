Sunday’s weather: Some morning showers then clearning, high of 83

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Sunday’s Weather
Today humidity levels have increased with morning showers and thunderstorms in spots with a few strong storms possible with highs in the lower 80s.
Perseids on Display This Weekend
One of the best meteor showers of 2023 to captivate weekend stargazers. The Perseid meteor shower will peak on the night of Saturday, Aug. 12, into the early morning of Sunday, Aug. 13. Most stargazers should be able to count up to 40 to 60 shooting stars per hour, but from dark locations devoid of light pollution, that number could reach 100 visible meteors per hour. Some meteors may streak across the sky shortly after nightfall, but the AMS said the best activity will not take place until the second half of the night as the shower’s radiant point climbs higher in the northeastern sky. Our best night for viewing is tonight.
5-Day Outlook, Aug. 13 – 17
Today: Humid with clouds & sun; some morning showers & thunderstorms in spots. High 83 (feel like 87) Winds: SW 10-15 mph Tonight: Clearing and turning less humid. Low 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 84 (feel like 85) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clouding up & more humid with some showers late. Low 66 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy, & humid with some showers and thunderstorms. High 74 (feel like 76) Winds: SW 10-15+ mph Tuesday night: Early showers & humid with some clearing late. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds with less humidity. High 82 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Thursday: Some sun & a little more humidity. High 84 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds with showers late. Low 64 Winds: SSE 5-20 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
At the end of next week, the potential for a heat wave. Highs of Friday 92 degrees, Saturday 94 degrees, and Sunday around 90 degrees.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Partly sunny. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Lake Forecast
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Visibility is one-quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. Water temperature is 72 degrees. .
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
