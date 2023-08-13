Sunday’s weather: Some morning showers then clearning, high of 83

Today: Humid with clouds & sun; some morning showers & thunderstorms in spots. High 83 (feel like 87) Winds: SW 10-15 mph Tonight: Clearing and turning less humid. Low 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 84 (feel like 85) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday night: Clouding up & more humid with some showers late. Low 66 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy, & humid with some showers and thunderstorms. High 74 (feel like 76) Winds: SW 10-15+ mph Tuesday night: Early showers & humid with some clearing late. Low 65 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Some sun & clouds with less humidity. High 82 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 61 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Some sun & a little more humidity. High 84 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds with showers late. Low 64 Winds: SSE 5-20 mph