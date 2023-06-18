Sunday’s weather: Some afternoon sun with spotty showers, high of 72

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Low pressure moves away for Father’s Day with improving conditions with some afternoon sun and a spot shower. A few weak disturbances may be the cause for a few showers and thunderstorms tomorrow through Tuesday. A return to much warmer conditions for the first day of Summer on Wednesday.

5-Day Forecast June 18-June 22

Father’s Day: Some afternoon sun with spotty showers. High 72 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloud. Low 56 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers. High 72 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds with spotty thunderstorms. High 74 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday (Summer Solstice): Hazy sun and warmer; hazy skies due to high altitude smoke from distant fires. High 81 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Low 61 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High Near 90 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear & mild. Low 66 Winds: W 5-10 mph

International Space Station view at 2:03 p.m. yesterday.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Could hit 90 degrees on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday making it our first heat wave of the summer.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Some afternoon sun. A chance of spotty showers.

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 50s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 59 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.2 feet (MLLW) 06:38 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 12:34 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 65 degrees.

