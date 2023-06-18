Sunday’s weather: Some afternoon sun with spotty showers, high of 72

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid-50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Some afternoon sun. A chance of spotty showers.

UV Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 50s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 59 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.2 feet (MLLW) 06:38 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 12:34 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 65 degrees.