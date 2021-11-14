Sunday’s weather: Seasonable temps with sunshine to start, ending with showers

Sunday’s Weather
Today will find ourselves between systems. Seasonable temperatures are expected, and skies will start off mostly sunny before clouds begin to move in by the afternoon hours. A weak upper-level disturbance will swing through tonight bringing some showers.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 14 – Nov. 18
Weather Factoid
The average first snow for Manchester is late November. Long-range shows the potential for the first snow around Thanksgiving, stay tuned! \
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures start the week cool, then warm above normal for Wednesday and Thursday, then cool again behind the cold front for Friday and Saturday.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s, except in the mid-20s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!