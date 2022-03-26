Sunday’s weather: Repeat of yesterday, with clouds, spot showers, high of 49

Sunday’s Weather
Expect the setup for today to be somewhat similar to yesterday. A relatively quiet start to the day with clouds and a few spot showers in the afternoon. Colder air arrives tonight with a snow shower possible along with a near-record low of 23.
5-Day Outlook March 27- March 31
Today: Clouds and some sun with spot showers. High 49 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tonight: Cloudy & colder with a snow shower. Low a near-record 23 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday: Cloudy with a gusty wind, and cold with passing snow showers. High 29 (feel like the teens) Winds: NW 20-30+ mph
Monday night: Blustery and cold with frostbite possible. Low 18 (feel like 4) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 37 (feel like 26) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cold Low 23 (feel like 18) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Increasing clouds and not as cold. High 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mixed rain and snow showers. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Periods of rain showers. High 48 Winds: ESE5-10 mph
Thursday night: Periods of rain. Low 46 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
