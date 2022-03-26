Sunday’s weather: Repeat of yesterday, with clouds, spot showers, high of 49

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 35 mph increase to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.