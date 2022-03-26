Sunday’s weather: Repeat of yesterday, with clouds, spot showers, high of 49

Sunday’s Weather

Expect the setup for today to be somewhat similar to yesterday. A relatively quiet start to the day with clouds and a few spot showers in the afternoon. Colder air arrives tonight with a snow shower possible along with a near-record low of 23.

5-Day Outlook March 27- March 31

Today: Clouds and some sun with spot showers. High 49 Winds: W 10-20 mph

Tonight: Cloudy & colder with a snow shower. Low a near-record 23 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Monday: Cloudy with a gusty wind, and cold with passing snow showers. High 29 (feel like the teens) Winds: NW 20-30+ mph

Monday night: Blustery and cold with frostbite possible. Low 18 (feel like 4) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 37 (feel like 26) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cold Low 23 (feel like 18) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and not as cold. High 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mixed rain and snow showers. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Periods of rain showers. High 48 Winds: ESE5-10 mph

Thursday night: Periods of rain. Low 46 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The low Tuesday morning of 18 feeling like 4 will be the coldest night until next fall, dress warmly.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 35 mph increase to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.

