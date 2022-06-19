Sunday’s weather: Record seasonal low of 61 today, mostly cloudy with spot shower

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, June 18, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Sunday’s Weather

As the last weekend of spring comes to an end, we’ll tie the record low high today. The record is 61 set in 1935 and with today’s high of 61, we’ll tie the record.

It will again be a hazardous day for unprepared hikers in the White Mountains with wind chills dropping well below freezing above 3,000 feet and rain and snow showers expected for much of the day.

5-Day Outlook June 19-June 25

Juneteenth: Cloudy with a few breaks of sun, breezy & cool with spotty showers. High 63 Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Clearing & chilly. Low 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 77 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear and cool. Low 50 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Tuesday (First Day of Summer): Mix sun & clouds. High 78 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 73 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Some sun & clouds, warmer, and more humid with a few showers. High 80 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. and humid. Low 61 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hazy, hot, and humid weather returns next weekend. It could be the start of a heat wave!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 50 to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 15.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: Cloudy. A chance of showers.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High temperature: In the upper 50s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.7 feet (MLLW) 10:27 AM. High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 04:31 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet. Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 66 degrees warmer than the air temperature.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts