Sunday’s weather: Record seasonal low of 61 today, mostly cloudy with spot shower

Sunday’s Weather

As the last weekend of spring comes to an end, we’ll tie the record low high today. The record is 61 set in 1935 and with today’s high of 61, we’ll tie the record.

It will again be a hazardous day for unprepared hikers in the White Mountains with wind chills dropping well below freezing above 3,000 feet and rain and snow showers expected for much of the day.

5-Day Outlook June 19-June 25