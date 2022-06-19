Sunday’s weather: Record seasonal low of 61 today, mostly cloudy with spot shower

Sunday’s Weather
As the last weekend of spring comes to an end, we’ll tie the record low high today. The record is 61 set in 1935 and with today’s high of 61, we’ll tie the record.
It will again be a hazardous day for unprepared hikers in the White Mountains with wind chills dropping well below freezing above 3,000 feet and rain and snow showers expected for much of the day.
5-Day Outlook June 19-June 25
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 50 to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 15.
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Moderate.
Weather: Cloudy. A chance of showers.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High temperature: In the upper 50s.
Winds: Northwest winds around 15 mph.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 61 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -0.7 feet (MLLW) 10:27 AM. High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 04:31 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week