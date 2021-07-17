Sunday’s weather: Rainy and cooler

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Sunday’s Weather

A front will remain over southern New England today which will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms.

5-Day Outlook July 18 – July 22

Today: Rain to showers (.50″), cooler & humid High 72 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Tonight: Humid with showery periods Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Some sun & humid with a spot afternoon thunderstorm High 79 Winds: Light & Variable Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tuesday: Some sun & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 84 Winds: Light & Variable Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & humid with afternoon thunderstorms High 78 Winds: W 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Early thunderstorm then partial clearing & humid Low 63 Winds: Light NW Thursday: Mix sun & clouds, not as humid High 80 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Thursday night: Few showers late Low 62 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Our weather will remain unsettled into next week, with temperatures averaging near normal with scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

: Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. UV Index : Low.

: Low. Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. High Temperature : In the upper 60s.

: In the upper 60s. Winds : Northeast winds around 10 mph.

: Northeast winds around 10 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water temperature : 63 degrees.

: 63 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 06:10 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 12:35 PM.