Sunday’s weather: Rainy and cooler

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Sunday’s Weather
A front will remain over southern New England today which will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms.
5-Day Outlook July 18 – July 22
Today: Rain to showers (.50″), cooler & humid High 72 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Humid with showery periods Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun & humid with a spot afternoon thunderstorm High 79 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 84 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & humid with afternoon thunderstorms High 78 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Early thunderstorm then partial clearing & humid Low 63 Winds: Light NW
Thursday: Mix sun & clouds, not as humid High 80 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Few showers late Low 62 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our weather will remain unsettled into next week, with temperatures averaging near normal with scattered showers and thunderstorms at times.
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
- UV Index: Low.
- Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
- High Temperature: In the upper 60s.
- Winds: Northeast winds around 10 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water temperature: 63 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 06:10 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 12:35 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!