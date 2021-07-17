Sunday’s weather: Rainy and cooler

Saturday, July 17, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Sunday’s Weather

A front will remain over southern New England today which will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms.

5-Day Outlook July 18 – July 22

Today: Rain to showers (.50″), cooler & humid High 72 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Humid with showery periods Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Some sun & humid with a spot afternoon thunderstorm High 79 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Some sun & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 84 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & humid with afternoon thunderstorms High 78 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Early thunderstorm then partial clearing & humid Low 63 Winds: Light NW

Thursday: Mix sun & clouds, not as humid High 80 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Few showers late Low 62 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Our weather will remain unsettled into next week, with temperatures averaging near normal with scattered showers and thunderstorms at times.

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
  • UV Index: Low.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
  • High Temperature: In the upper 60s.
  • Winds: Northeast winds around 10 mph.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
  • Water temperature: 63 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 06:10 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 12:35 PM.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!