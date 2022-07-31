Sunday’s weather: Perfect summer day to get your swim on, high of 88

Saturday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook July 31-Aug. 4
Today: Mainly sunny & comfortable. High 88 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with increasing humidity. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday (Aug. 1): Some sun, hot, and humid. High 90 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Hot & humid with some sun with a pop-up thunderstorm. High 91 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun and slightly less humid. High 92 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with increasing humidity. Low 69 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Very hot and humid with some sun. High 99 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds, warm, and humid. Low 72 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 10 to 15 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Mostly sunny and comfortable.
U.V. Index: Very high
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s
Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 1 foot.
Water temperature: 64 degrees.
Rip Currents: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 08:12 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 02:09 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee