Sunday’s weather: Perfect summer day to get your swim on, high of 88

Today: Mainly sunny & comfortable. High 88 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with increasing humidity. Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday (Aug. 1): Some sun, hot, and humid. High 90 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 68 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Hot & humid with some sun with a pop-up thunderstorm. High 91 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun and slightly less humid. High 92 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with increasing humidity. Low 69 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Very hot and humid with some sun. High 99 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds, warm, and humid. Low 72 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Another heat wave at the start of August! The first full week of August temperatures will be 90 or higher! Near 100-degree heat on Thursday.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 10 to 15 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny and comfortable.

U.V. Index: Very high

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s

Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 1 foot.

Water temperature: 64 degrees.

Rip Currents: Low

Tides for Hampton Beach: Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 08:12 AM. High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 02:09 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee