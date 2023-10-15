Sunday’s weather: Partly sunny with chilly breeze, high of 60

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather

Our weekend will end dry with some sun & clouds along with a chilly breeze. High today is around 60 but feeling like the middle 50s.

Weather Alert

Pattern change takes place mid to late week which will support a warming trend with highs next Friday approaching 70.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 15–Oct. 19

Today: Some sun & clouds with a chilly breeze. High 60 (feeling like 56) Winds: NNW 15-20+ mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 46 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some morning sun with afternoon clouds along with a passing shower. High 61 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Few early showers with clouds late. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Cloudy & chilly. High 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Some clearing. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 65 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & not as chilly. Low 47 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Dry next week, next Friday highs could approach 70 degrees. Rain is possible next weekend.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

