Sunday’s weather: Partly sunny with chilly breeze, high of 60

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph… except northwest 35 to 45 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.