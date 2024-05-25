Sunday’s weather: Partly sunny with afternoon T-storm possible, high of 82

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. There is a chance of showers in the morning. Expect highs in the lower 60s. Westerly winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of rain is 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured with a possibility of morning showers. Expect highs in the mid-60s, accompanied by light and variable winds, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Partly sunny with a possibility of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms towards evening.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This suggests that the likelihood of thunderstorms is low.

High Temperature: In the upper 60s.

UV Index: Moderate.

Winds: From the south at around 5 mph will shift to the east in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Seas are around 2 feet, diminishing to approximately 1 foot by the afternoon.

Water Temperature: 55 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: The low tide at 08:18 AM is -0.1 feet (MLLW), and the high tide at 02:17 PM is 7.8 feet (MLLW).

Jump in a Lake

East winds around 5 mph. Waves around 2 feet. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 63 degrees.