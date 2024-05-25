Sunday’s weather: Partly sunny with afternoon T-storm possible, high of 82

Saturday, May 25, 2024
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

The Memorial Day weekend, marking the unofficial start of summer will bring plenty of sunshine with very warm temperatures in the low 80s today. On Memorial Day, anticipate overcast skies, cooler temperatures, and intermittent showers after 4 PM, with highs in the middle 60s.

Summertime Outlook

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial beginning of summer, although meteorological summer starts on June 1st. Here is the summer outlook. Temperatures are expected to average above normal. off01 temp scaled

Precipitation leaning above normal.

off01 prcp scaled

 

5-Day Outlook, May 26-30

Today: Periods of clouds and sunshine with an afternoon thunderstorm in spots. High 82 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: Spotty thunderstorms in the evening; otherwise, expect mild conditions with low clouds. Low 57 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Memorial Day: Expect cloudy skies with cooler temperatures with showers after 4 PM. High 65 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain and a thunderstorm. Low 61 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Morning showers will give way to partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures in the afternoon. High 84 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 80 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Cooler with intermittent rain; expect a brisk breeze in the afternoon. High 68 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Some rain & drizzle. Low 52 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first Saturday of June will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds, with high temperatures in the mid-70s.

 Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. There is a chance of showers in the morning. Expect highs in the lower 60s. Westerly winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of rain is 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured with a possibility of morning showers. Expect highs in the mid-60s, accompanied by light and variable winds, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Partly sunny with a possibility of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms towards evening.
Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This suggests that the likelihood of thunderstorms is low.
High Temperature: In the upper 60s.
UV Index: Moderate.
Winds: From the south at around 5 mph will shift to the east in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Seas are around 2 feet, diminishing to approximately 1 foot by the afternoon.
Water Temperature: 55 degrees. The US Coast Guard states that if the water temperature falls below 60 degrees, an average person submerged in water may experience a loss of dexterity within minutes, rendering them incapable of performing simple tasks such as fastening a life jacket or using a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: The low tide at 08:18 AM is -0.1 feet (MLLW), and the high tide at 02:17 PM is 7.8 feet (MLLW).

Jump in a Lake

East winds around 5 mph. Waves around 2 feet. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 63 degrees.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

