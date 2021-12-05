Sunday’s weather: Partly sunny today with snow in the forecast for Wednesday

Today: Intervals of clouds & sun. High 42 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tonight: Cloudy with showers late. Low 33 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Monday: Cloudy, windy, and warmer with showery periods. High Around 60 Winds: S 15-20+ mph Monday night: Clearing, windy & colder. Low 31 Winds: W 10-20 mph Tuesday: Cold with a mix of sun & clouds. High 37 Winds: W 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Snow is likely (1-3″). High 33 Winds: NE 5-15 mph Wednesday night: Snow to flurries (1-2″). Low 24 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cold. High 34 Winds: N 5-10 mph Thursday night: Mostly cloudy & cold Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

After some snow Wednesday a storm every 2 days, as we go into an active pattern.

Where’s the Snow?

Snow coverage in the US for early December lowest in 18 years! As of Dec. 3, just 6% of the contiguous U.S. is covered by snow, according to data from the National Weather Service (NWS). That’s the lowest amount of snow coverage at this time of year since 2003, the first-year records on contiguous U.S. snow coverage were tracked. At this time in 2020, that figure was 16.9%, and in 2019, nearly half the country was covered in snow, as 45.4% of the nation was blanketed. Snow depth maps from Dec. 2, 2019, and Dec. 2, 2021, highlight those vast differences.

Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire (skinh.com) Open: Loon Mt. and Bretton Woods, Attitash Mountain Resort, Cannon Mountain, Wildcat Mountain Friday,

December 10 – Gunstock Mountain Resort Saturday

December 11 – Black Mountain, Crotched Mountain Friday

December 17 – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Sunday

December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area

TBD – Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, Mount Sunapee Resort, Pats Peak, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Whaleback Forecast for the White Mountains Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today : Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 17. West winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 45 mph becoming west around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 30 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.