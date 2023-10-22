Sunday’s weather: Partly sunny, cooler high of 54

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, October 21, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather

Today will be cooler with gusty winds making the high of 54 feel like 49 degrees. Some sun with most of the day dry except for a passing shower.

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service Winter Outlook. December-January-February Temperatures averaging slightly above normal.

Precipitation equal chances of above or below normal.

5-Day Outlook

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 22–Oct. 26

Today: Some sun, cooler, & windy with a passing shower. High 54 (feels like 49) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & windy with a stray shower. Low 45 Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Monday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 60 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear and cold with some frost in spots. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Some sun with clouds. High 61 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some clouds & not as cold. Low 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & mild. High 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 54 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & spring-like. High 73 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear & mild. Low 54 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

After Tuesday morning’s lows in the 30s with a widespread frost possible a warmup mid to late week. Highs on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in the 70s!

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in the clouds with showers and colder with a high of 34 degrees. Winds chills in the teens. Northwest wind with gusts to 50 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in the clouds with showers and colder with highs around 40 degrees. Northwest wind with gusts to 40 mph.

PEAK FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts