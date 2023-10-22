Sunday’s weather: Partly sunny, cooler high of 54

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in the clouds with showers and colder with a high of 34 degrees. Winds chills in the teens. Northwest wind with gusts to 50 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in the clouds with showers and colder with highs around 40 degrees. Northwest wind with gusts to 40 mph.

