Sunday’s weather: Partly sunny and mile, high of 58

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-30s… except around 30 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

PEAK FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.