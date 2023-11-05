Sunday’s weather: Partly sunny and mile, high of 58

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, November 4, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather

The first Sunday of November will be dry with temperatures approaching 60 degrees with a sunset this afternoon at 4:33 PM.

Weather Alerts

The third week of November will be slightly cooler than normal.

The third week of November will be drier than normal.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 5–9

Today: Partial sun & mild. (Sunset around 4:33 PM) High 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 57 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Cloudy with some showers. Low 44 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Election Day: Showers early with some afternoon sun & breezy. High 62 Winds: WSW 10-15+ mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 38 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Some sun, breezy, & cooler. High 46 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mix of rain & snow showers after midnight. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mix of rain & snow showers early with some afternoon rain. High 41 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Showers early with some clearing late. Low 38 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Friday for Veterans Day, and the weekend will be dry and colder than normal with highs only in the 40s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-30s… except around 30 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

PEAK FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts