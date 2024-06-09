Sunday’s weather: Partly sunny and breezy, possible showers, high of 73

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Sunday’s Weather
Today clouds giving way to some sunshine. Expect periods of rain in the morning and a thundershower in some areas during the afternoon with a high of 73.
5-Day Outlook, June 9-13
Today: The day will be breezy with clouds giving way to some sunshine. Expect periods of rain in the morning and a thundershower in some areas during the afternoon. High 73 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun & clouds with a passing afternoon shower. High 77 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds with a stray shower. High 77 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 83 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun and very warm. High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Some clouds, mild, and more humid. Low 65 Winds: SW 5-10 mph