Sunday’s weather: Partly cloudy and warmer, high of 70

Sunday’s Weather
High clouds will begin to thicken and lower today. Expect a warmer and much less windy day, but partly to mostly cloudy.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 25-Sept. 29
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 18 in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 10 to15 mph.
