Sunday’s weather: Partly cloudy and warmer, high of 70

Sunday’s Weather

High clouds will begin to thicken and lower today. Expect a warmer and much less windy day, but partly to mostly cloudy.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 25-Sept. 29

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 70 SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with some evening showers & thunderstorms. Low 55 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun & clouds with a spot shower. High 70 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Becoming clear. Low 50 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & clouds. High 70 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 47 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 65 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cool. Low 45 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. High 59 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 41 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The end of next week turns cooler. Precipitation chances next weekend depending on the eventual track of the tropical disturbance currently in the Caribbean south of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 18 in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 10 to15 mph.

