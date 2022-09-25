Sunday’s weather: Partly cloudy and warmer, high of 70

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 18 in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds 10 to15 mph.

